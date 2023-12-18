Kody Brown ALL IN On Monogamy After Multiple Sister Wives Walk Out -- But There's A BIG Problem!

It’s official! Kody Brown is done with polygamy!

In Sunday night’s Sister Wives: One-on-One episode, the patriarch revealed that after many failed plural marriages, he’s going to be sticking to one woman, the last remaining sister wife, Robyn Brown. Or rather, the wife. No sisters anymore.

But that’s only if she gets on board! Janelle Brown (who broke up with Kody alongside Meri and Christine within the last 14 months) was the first to place her bets on the monogamous relationship, telling host Sukanya Krishnan:

“He’s now talking more and more about, ‘As we move forward into monogamy.’ So, I think that’s where he’s headed.”

Wild!

She then said she doesn’t think there’s a chance Robyn will bring on another person into the romance, adding:

“I do not foresee it. If I did, I’ll bet you $1,000 right now and you come find me. If he does, I will give you $1,000.”

Hah! She’s serious about this! And the only reason Janelle’s been able to take this strong stance is because she thinks the remaining couple is actually “very happy” in their relationship, noting:

“They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep and I think it works. And that’s OK.”

The host then went on to ask Kody the same thing, and he insisted he “wouldn’t be interested” in bringing another sister into the marriage — because he doesn’t think a plural relationship will ever work again! The 54-year-old explained:

“I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her. Now I know better.”

While on the one hand, this sounds pretty romantic, there’s a BIG problem! Janella may be convinced, but Robyn isn’t completely sold on monogamy yet! Uh oh! In her own interview, she was brought to tears while revealing she finds it “weird” and “disrespectful” to be the last one standing, dishing:

“It’s weird. To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes but I just don’t know how this works exactly. It’s weird. I feel like it’s disrespectful.”

She thinks just being one wife to one husband is weird? Man, if only there were some shows and movies she could watch that represented that very specific marriage configuration. LOLz!

In all seriousness, it doesn’t mean Robyn doesn’t still love being with Kody, she just thinks it “feels disrespectful to be happy” with him when all the other ladies have left. See, that makes sense. She feels guilty! There’s one thing that could change her mind on this, and that’s getting the blessing from her hubby’s exes off-camera. “Off-camera” is key. They’ve all been very supportive of the monogamous romp for TLC cameras — but Robyn doesn’t buy it:

“I need an off-camera, to-my-face [conversation] because I don’t know how it feels like it’s disrespectful to his kids. It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made.”

She added:

“My commitment to them, to their kids, to Kody about this family is not broken. And I don’t know how to break it. I don’t know how to be done with it.”

Oof.

It certainly seems like she’s clinging on to the past while Kody’s ready to embark on a new chapter. It’ll be interesting to see how they navigate this (if they can!) — and if Sister Wives will continue to be a show now that there are no more, uhh, sister wives! We’ve heard TLC is, understandably, less interested in a reality show depicting the unorthodox lifestyle of… some random midwest couple. But who knows, maybe no longer being on TV will be good for them?

See just how emotional this dilemma has the Browns (below):

Reactions?? Can you believe he’s DONE with polygamy?! Sound OFF (below)!

