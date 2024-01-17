Sister Wives' Meri Brown Moves On -- Has Been Dating 'Good Looking Guy' For Months?!

Meri Brown has officially found love once again after her split from Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown!

To celebrate her 53rd birthday on Tuesday, the reality TV star revealed she’s been privately “dating” a “good looking guy” named Amos since October! Opening up about this new life development, Meri expressed in a caption on Instagram:

“Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!”

Exciting!!

She went on to explain more about her hunk and their relationship, adding:

“He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship! Also, Zona absolutely loves him (be sure to swipe to see the cutest picture!)”

In the attached carousel of photos, the couple posed for several pics — and Meri’s pup Zona even got in the mix. In the second slide, the doggy and her new beau were spotted holding hands. Adorable! You know you’ve got a good one when the pet approves!

As for why the birthday girl is only opening up about the romance now, she said:

“I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself ) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me! I feel like I’m getting this year off to a great start, and I can’t wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!”

Yay! So glad she’s enjoying this next chapter of her love life!

Linking up with someone new is a big deal considering she was with her ex for 32 very long years until finally deciding to walk away for good in December of 2022. Of course, that was round the same time as all but one of his other wives. It’s been a dramatic year for the family, so it’s really no surprise Meri kept this private for as long as she could!

Now, we are just left to wonder one thing: what might Kody think of her moving on?!?

Reactions, y’all?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Meri Brown/Instagram & TLC/YouTube]