Meri Brown SLAMS Kody For Twisting 'Narrative' -- Saying He Never Loved His Former Sister Wives!

Kody Brown‘s ex is calling him out for supposedly manipulating the “narrative” about his relationships!

In a preview of Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started, a special that will air on Sunday and follow the cast as they rewatch and reflect on some of the show’s biggest moments, Meri Brown accuses the patriarch of lying about how much he supposedly didn’t love his ex-wives — all so his past will fit into his new monogamous lifestyle!

Per Us Weekly, who snagged the exclusive teaser on Wednesday, the reality star explains in a confessional:

“I don’t know what to think or feel when Kody sits there saying, ‘Oh, I’m so in love with all of my wives and I’m also in love with Robyn [Brown].’ Okay, so, were you lying then? Or are you lying now? Because in the past couple of years, he’s basically come out and said he never loved Christine. He’s told me he was trying to affirm that he loved me. He was trying to do his duty.”

Oof! Nobody wants to be loved solely because of a “duty” — that’s not sexy or romantic at all!

Also, Meri’s just straight-up not buying the fact he’s all-in on Robyn and never had such strong feelings for the others:

“I think that he did love each of us. I personally think that he’s just trying to make it fit his narrative. To justify where he is now.”

As Perezcious readers know, Kody and Robyn’s relationship has caused a rift with the whole family — and now she’s the last woman standing! After all the other sister wives walked out, the TLC star just confirmed he’s committing to being a one-woman man now! That’s how much he loves Robyn!

Doubling down on this, the sneak peek then cuts to a clip of Kody essentially claiming he love-bombed his partners to prove he felt the same for them all — even though he knew things were different with Robyn?? Alongside throwback clips, Kody says:

“I was choosing to love my wives and I wanted that. I was reaffirming that constantly, verbally. Like love vomit! I was just like, ‘I’m in love, yeah, yeah. Hey, I’m in love!’ It just wasn’t like what it was with Robyn.”

He’s done a total 180 on his lifestyle, so we get why Meri is skeptical about these new comments! And she’s not the only one who feels this way. The first to leave, Christine, adds:

“I wouldn’t have married him if I didn’t think that he loved me. I thought he loved me, and he was in love with me in the beginning of our marriage and even at this point when he was courting Robyn, dating Robyn. I felt like he loved me.”

Janelle also reflects:

“The guy that I see in these early clips is who he was. I didn’t feel like I wasn’t loved.”

Even Robyn suggests Kody was always equally loving to them all at the beginning, chiming in:

“I’ve seen men in plural marriage sort of have a tendency to gravitate toward one or two specific wives, and I always thought it was destructive. If I would’ve seen him be — show favoritism or not be fair, I would’ve really probably backed away from it really fast.”

Huh… And yet Kody’s the only one trying to push the narrative that he DID have favorites?? Inneresting… Guess he’s really leaning into this monogamy thing! See the full teaser HERE.

This is bound to be a juicy special if we’re getting all of this in the first teaser! Thoughts? Whose side of this debate do you believe: Kody or Meri? Let us know (below)!

