Watch This Meteorologist Call To Warn His Children Of Tornado On Live TV!

He had to take a break from being a weatherman and just be a worried dad!

NBC Washington‘s chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer was in the middle of a live broadcast about a tornado warning when he suddenly reported on something a little too close to home — literally. When he learned that the twister was “right over my house,” he instantly took out his phone and called his son right there on the air, saying calmly but hurriedly:

“Kent, you there buddy? Hey man, I want you to get down in the basement. We got a tornado warning. I want to make sure you and Cally get downstairs as soon as you can.”

His son then could be heard asking, “Right now?” to which Doug responded:

“Get down there right now. Get in the bedroom down there and just wait 10-15 minutes, okay? Do it now. Thanks, buddy.”

After hanging up on the call, the meteorologist jumped right back into the broadcast, saying:

“I gotta warn my kids, because I know what my kids are doing right now, they’re probably online gaming, and they’re not seeing this.”

Later on, Doug took to Twitter to explain the situation some more, saying that when he zoomed in on the weather map, he saw that the twister “was going very close to my house and I knew I had to warn my kids” since their mom was not home. Thankfully, his children were alright. Phew! But the experience still left him a little bit shaken:

“Yes, had to warn my family! Kids were home alone and I knew they were not watching me on TV! They are safe. Thank you! Scary moment for me though, I was freaking out inside a bit.”

Glad everything turned out OK! Ch-ch-check out the shocking local news moment (below):

#Working4You When a tornado warning sounded last night, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist @dougkammerer was working to keep you informed and safe — just like his own family. https://t.co/1iV3XQHB0q pic.twitter.com/xZZrDOWCC6 — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) April 1, 2022

