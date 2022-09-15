Michelle Branch Reveals Details Of Fight With Husband Patrick Carney In Candid First TV Interview!

If you’re as surprised as we are that Michelle Branch took Patrick Carney back, you should definitely check out this interview!

The Everywhere singer has already broken her silence about the surprise divorce suspension in an interview with People, saying about her own cheating allegations against the Black Keys drummer:

“I don’t want him to be judged too harshly. We’re all human, and we all f**k up. We all make mistakes. I have nothing but love for him.”

So… how did she get to this point? From getting arrested for hitting her hubby to telling everyone to forgive and forget?

For that we need a bit more background. Thankfully there’s Tamron Hall, who had Michelle on her show Thursday morning to spill all the inside deets.

Related: Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Confirmed To Be ‘Living Separately’!

When Tamron asked about the “allegations” of assault against Patrick, the pop star actually laughed. She said, self-deprecatingly confirming the claims:

“They’re not ‘allegations.’ Violence… I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband. Um, not the finest moment of my life.”

Recalling the situation, she admitted:

“The night, what went down is so unfortunate. It was the worst night of my life.”

It sounds like we all know the circumstances behind the assault — thanks to Michelle herself, who tweeted then deleted an accusation of who Patrick cheated on and when. That seems to be an even bigger regret for Michelle than the slap! She said:

“And then to have it out in the world as I’m getting ready to put out a record has been a lot, but all I can do is just be honest about what I’m going through and what’s going on. I’m not the first person to have gone through this.”

She actually excused her behavior as a mom, describing her stress and sleep deprivation from caring for an infant, something she felt “every parent in the audience” could relate to. To be honest, they could probably relate to being cheated on too, gurl. We don’t even need to take into account that added difficulty.

Painting a picture of the night of the fight, Michelle recalled:

“Also, we had been out at a birthday party that night, I’d had a few drinks, all the blocks were stacked in a way that I didn’t have time to think about really what I was doing.”

Sounds like some things were being held back and eventually just broke. She continued:

“And it was one of those things that I was like, ‘Is this really happening? Did this really just happen?’ And you’re realizing in real-time. ‘Oh, I probably shouldn’t have tweeted that,’ ‘Oh, I definitely shouldn’t have let my anger get the best of me.'”

Sure, of course, but also… He shouldn’t have cheated, right?? She didn’t get into the validity of her accusation, but she didn’t say she was wrong either. And as much as she’s trying to make peace and blame herself, you can bet she would if she could.

So where does the couple go from here? Well, they’ve started marriage counseling, something Michelle says they should have done “six months ago.” She said it’s “unfortunate that it took this horrible, traumatic event” for them to finally seek help. (We’re guessing she thinks that could have prevented the cheating?) She told Tamron:

“I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. I think it’s made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time.”

She added to the audience:

“So, if there’s anyone out there watching, like, this is your sign. If you’ve been thinking about it, go talk to somebody. It’s helped us immensely.”

Advocating for couple’s therapy, she explained how it’s changed her marriage:

“My husband and I are like, how we were going was unsustainable, maybe this will give us the tools to have a stronger marriage than we’ve ever had. So we’re rolling up our sleeves and doing the work, which never sounds like fun, but we’re doing it.”

Sounds like Michelle is really committed to making this marriage work! What do YOU think about her beating herself up over beating up Patrick?

See the full candid convo (below)!

[Image via Michelle Branch/Instagram/Tamron Hall/YouTube.]