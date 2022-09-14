Michelle Branch Opens Up After Suspending Divorce -- Says Marriage To Patrick Carney Is 'Changing By The Hour'

What the heck is going on with Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney?

On Tuesday we were floored to learn the couple had suspended their divorce proceedings and were going to try to work it out instead. Quick reminder, this was just a month after the Everywhere singer had been arrested on domestic assault charges — and we learned that was over a fight they had after she accused the Black Keys drummer of cheating! Wow. That’s a lot.

Related: Emily Ratajkowski Finally Files For Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard!

After People got the scoop on the divorce suspension, Michelle reached out and gave the mag an interview, opening up for the first time about the near-breakup, the cheating allegation, everything.

Her big regret? Going on Twitter and posting the cheating accusations — she even said the name of the co-worker she believed he hooked up with! Michelle told People:

“I definitely shouldn’t have taken to Twitter to say anything. Here I am saying, ‘Please respect our privacy,’ but I’m the one who said it to the world.”

She did indeed ask for privacy in her statement announcing her divorce filing. She wrote at the time:

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Even in that statement, she was bringing the drama. Just sayin’…

Related: LOST Star Dominic Monaghan Confirms Evangeline Lilly Cheated On Him During Filming!

Michelle is showing an impressive level of self-awareness for a celeb, if we’re being honest, as she’s ripping herself for violating her own privacy. She admitted:

“I have to be respectful of the fact that I’m not the only person involved in this. We have very small children.”

The musicians share 4-year-old son Rhys James and six-month-old daughter Willie Jacquet. But Michelle is also respecting her husband’s wishes now — despite at the time being furious enough to, allegedly, strike him across the face and get herself handcuffed. She added:

“I’ve promised Patrick I won’t speak about it publicly.”

So hey, how is that non-divorce going now? Michelle won’t say much, but she would tell the outlet about her confusing marriage status:

“I’m still living in it right now… and it’s still changing by the hour.”

We bet! Honestly hoping for the best for these two — so long as it doesn’t just mean this angel is letting her rockstar hubby walk all over her!

What do YOU think about the couple getting back together??

[Image via Michelle Branch/Instagram/FayesVision/WENN.]