Miley Cyrus Is Something Beautiful On The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Miley Cyrus‘ abs are doing all the heavy lifting!

The pop star has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in an elegant black ensemble designed by Alaïa and Cartier.

She’s sporting a slicked back braid, minimal makeup, and a two-piece top and skirt. But the real accessory is her collection of rock hard abs! See (below):

The alligator patterned top is something!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]