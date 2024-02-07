Taylor Swift Gifted Her Entire Team These LUXE Items After Grammy Win!

Taylor Swift knows how to celebrate a win!

The pop star took home an historic trophy for Album of the Year at the Grammys on Sunday, making her the first musician to snag the honor four times in the show’s entire 66-year history. Incredible! She also won Best Pop Vocal Album for the same record, Midnights. While she celebrated that win by announcing her upcoming new album, she decided to do a bit more for her teammates who helped her secure the gold!

The US Sun got the intel on Tuesday, reporting the Lover singer spent $160,000 (!!!) on gifts for her BTS crew! Wowza!!!

Apparently, the 34-year-old wanted to make sure the 30 people on her team — including advisors, assistants, agents, and managers — all knew how much she appreciated their support, an insider told the outlet:

“Taylor had a historical year, and on a night where she made history, she is always very grateful and thanking the love and constant support from her team and collaborators. … People felt very emotional when receiving the gifts. Everybody loved them.”

For the women, she bought $2,100 shoulder bags from Cartier, which are described on the store’s website as being crafted “in black grained calfskin with gold, palladium or rose gold finish [and a] golden hot-stamped ‘Cartier’ signature.” They come in both black and pink. She also ordered stunning 18K rose gold Cartier d’Amour necklaces, costing $2,500 each. That’s not all! The vocalist then snagged Speedy Bandoulière 20 Louis Vuitton handbags, which came in at $2,900 each.

She stuck with LV for the men in her team, too, getting them a leather bag called the Nano Steamer for $2,500 and a larger Christopher MM backpack for $3,300. The artist also ordered some travel bags worth $2,500. Such thoughtful and luxurious gifts!! What an amazing boss she is! And has been for some time…

Sounds like her partners truly appreciate the goodies, though it’s nothing new for them either. The source added:

“Taylor loves and takes care of them like family, she does a lot for all of them. It’s great to have a boss, a collaborator, who treats people like that.”

Like when she gave all of her Eras Tour truck drivers those huge bonuses! So cool of Taylor to always be looking out for and supporting those who help her accomplish so much! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

