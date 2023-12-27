Travis Barker Bought Alabama & Landon Matching Christmas Presents -- For About A Third Of A Million Bucks!

Travis Barker went all out for Landon and Alabama Barker this Christmas with matching expensive AF presents!

The 18-year-old television personality hopped on Instagram Stories on Monday to give her followers a peek into what she got for the holidays, including the brand-new ride from her rocker dad! Yep, that is right! Both Alabama and Landon received from Trav matching all-black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons.

In a video, she showed off the vehicles parked in the family’s driveway with a massive red bow on each hood. At one point, Landon dressed in red plaid pajamas could be seen running past Travis to get his phone while Alabama yelled in the background:

“What the f**k!”

They seemed pretty excited about their new set of wheels! And they should be since Travis dropped a pretty penny on these cars! Per Page Six, a 2024 G-Wagon costs around $150,000. Check out the vehicles (below):

Wow!!

And that was not the only extravagant present! Travis – and most likely Kourtney Kardashian – also gave Alabama her “first” Hermès Birkin bag. No expense was spared again when it came to the gift! The ivory purse featuring palladium hardware is priced between $25,000 and $35,000. Damn!

And of course, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew gave her some goodies for Christmas! Alabama also revealed Kris Jenner gifted her a stunning $4,000 silver Cartier watch. See the presents (below):

It is unknown what else Landon got besides the G-Wagon since he didn’t post any of his gifts on social media like Alabama, but we bet he got some lavish items as well! Nevertheless, Alabama and Landon clearly had a good holiday this year!

