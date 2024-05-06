Doja Cat Goes Diamond Shopping Wearing A Bed Sheet And Thong In Latest Stunt Before The Met Gala!

Is this Bianca Censori coded?? LOLz!

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Raina Zandile Dlamini, uploaded photos and videos of herself and Creative Director of VETEMENTS, Guram Gvasalia, shopping for diamonds at Cartier ahead of the Met Gala on Monday.

The 28-year-old rapper decided that a bedsheet, Christian Louboutin heels, and a black thong were the perfect attire — and she even flashed a little bum to the people on the street looking in! Guess she’s taking the Met theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” LITERALLY!

This stunt means a few things… Doja will likely wear VETEMENTS and Cartier to fashion’s biggest night this evening, and she’ll probably be attending with Guram! For images and videos of Doja’s bare bones fit, check out what she posted on Instagram (below)!

[Image via Guram Gvasalia/Instagram]