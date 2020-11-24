Miley Cyrus Reveals She 'Fell Off' Her Sobriety Wagon During Pandemic!

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her life during the pandemic and some unexpected challenges she’s recently had to face.

The Midnight Sky singer has gotten a lot of (well-deserved) credit for being so open about her past drug and alcohol use, as well as her commitment to sobriety this year. But as it turns out, she had a slip-up several weeks ago, and has had to double down on that commitment after falling off the proverbial wagon. Oh, no!

Related: Did Miley REALLY Make Eye Contact With An Alien?!

The Prisoner singer sat down for a nearly 90-minute interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe on Monday, and in it, she revealed she’s once again sober now after she “fell off” earlier this month. She didn’t dive into the circumstances of the relapse itself, but to her credit, she was very candid and introspective about such a delicate subject.

The 28-year-old made her big reveal to Lowe, saying (below):

“Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f**king sober,’ and I didn’t. I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time. One of the things I’ve used is ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?'”

Mature!

The Disney Channel alum, whose much-anticipated new album Plastic Hearts is set to be released on Friday, went further than that in acknowledging her relationship to alcohol, saying:

“To me, it was a f**k up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f**king sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100%, 100% of the time. I’m very disciplined. Yeah, very disciplined. That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f**king do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don’t want to, it just is. I’m just very disciplined.”

During her socially-distanced sit-down, Miley also revealed that she was very conscious of her age this year.

Having just turned 28, she reflected on all the popular musicians lost to the world at 27 — including Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Jim Morrison, to name but a few — and noted that was a big part of her initial sober journey:

“Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober, because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that.”

Big talk, and very much a focus on the greats who have come before her, but is she putting too much pressure on herself with that? It seems like only Miley would have the answer!

But the performer didn’t stop her interview there. Revealing how she takes mandated electronics breaks, the Wrecking Ball singer confessed she sometimes turns off all of her devices in her house and sits, alone, reflecting on her own thoughts. Cyrus candidly explained the reasoning behind that:

“I’ve made myself sit in discomfort lately and loneliness. I turn off everything in my house, no TVs, no phone, no computer, nothing, no music, and just sit and let it come up because it will. And it hurts. It’s excruciating. And I did it probably three nights ago and sobbed by myself. And I felt so good the next day, because you cannot do this forever. And we live in a society where we’re asked to just compartmentalize, compartmentalize, compartmentalize.”

Wow! The pandemic has clearly been a really reflective time for the young star. It’s actually super inspiring!

Related: Inside Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson’s Sad Falling Out!

You can watch Miley’s full interview here:

[Image via Miley Cyrus/YouTube]