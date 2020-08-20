Miley Cyrus’ Biting Breakup Anthem Slide Away Was Written BEFORE Liam Hemsworth Split?! DETAILS!

Another truth bomb from Miley Cyrus!!

We know there’s been nonstop chatter about her latest single Midnight Sky, but in a new interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, the newly single pop songstress opened up about the backstory behind one of her most prolific breakup songs yet.

As it turns out, the 2019 track Slide Away — which everyone assumed was about her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth — was written LONG before the former couple’s married publicly came to an end last summer, though it debuted around the same time.

Cyrus explained the musical timeline for listeners:

“I wrote Slide Away before my breakup. I wrote Slide Away in February of the year before. And I just keep speaking these things into existence. So, you know what? That’s why I’ve also, I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burnt my house down with my words.”

Wait. So, the 27-year-old wrote those painful lyrics in February 2018, just months before she and Hemsworth would go on to tie the knot in a super-secret ceremony that December? Wow. Miley sang about how the couple’s relationship steeply declined over the years, due in part to Liam’s alleged partying, alcohol and drug use. It’s crazy to hear all of that had been weighing on her heart at the time and yet she still decided to get married anyway.

Fresh off her recent breakup with Cody Simpson, the Hannah Montana star noted that “where you apply your attention” determines how you feel; that’s why she’s being careful with what she chooses to say about her life moving forward. Clearing up that earlier reference to when her and Liam’s old Malibu home was lost during the devastating Woolsey wildfire in California in 2018, she added:

“I think that’s what I mean by definitely joking about me burning my house down with my words. But I do believe in where we put our attention determines our faith. And so again with this idea of having nothing to prove and wearing the insides out. I just feel this sense of freedom, and I think that’s a word I’ve probably used pretty consistently.”

She continued:

“I think from the beginning, to just being a provocateur throughout my 15-year career, that’s been probably a pretty consistent word. We could probably go back to like some Teen Bop magazine and me being like, ‘I just want to have my freedom. I just want to be real.'”

Wow. Way to keep it all the way real on this one, gurl. Regardless of when the song was written, we’re almost certain Slide Away won’t be found on any of Liam’s playlists. Sources close to the Australian actor have shared that he is “happy to have moved on” from the former couple’s time together and is “living a completely different life now.”

Speaking to E! News, the confidant shared it wasn’t an easy process for Hemsworth, all things considered:

“The way things ended between them didn’t sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all.”

Welp. The fact that Miley had that song just waiting in the vault probably didn’t help things either! We hope he chooses to skip the MTV VMAs this year, as she’ll be virtually performing Midnight Sky (which is also full of references about Liam, Cody, and ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter) for millions of viewers to see.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does this change your opinion of the pair’s split at all? Let us know (below) in the comments.

