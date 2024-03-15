Missing Texas Teen Found Naked In Ditch A Half Mile From Home After Going On Walk With A Male Friend

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A 17-year-old high school senior in Texas has been found dead in a ditch less than a mile from her family’s home after going missing earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Kaitlin Hernandez told her family that she was going for a walk with a male friend. The duo walked away from her home in the northeast side of San Antonio — and she never returned. According to local news reports, the male friend apparently came back to the house later and told her family that he didn’t know where she went. Frantic family members then reported her missing on Tuesday evening, and San Antonio cops immediately began their search.

Hours after the missing persons report was filed, cops sadly found Hernandez’s dead body. She was discovered completely naked and lying in a drainage ditch on Oak Dell Drive about half a mile from her family’s home just after midnight on Wednesday morning. Police officers found her jacket at a separate nearby location and, per reports, an unidentified man reportedly found Kaitlin’s cell phone in another ditch and handed it over to cops.

Per KHOU 11 News, the teenager’s body showed visible signs of trauma. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed as much when they revealed the high school senior had been strangled. Obviously, police quickly moved from treating the case as a missing persons report to now investigating it as a homicide.

Later on Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department released social media pictures of surveillance camera footage of a man who they called a “person of interest” in the case. Then, just hours after that, the SAPD deleted those photos from their social media pages after confirming they have been in contact with that unidentified person. Per KSAT News, he is said to be cooperating with the investigation while detectives try to determine whether he was involved. Per DailyMail.com, as of Friday morning, neither that man nor anybody else has officially been arrested or charged in Hernandez’s death.

Hernandez was set to graduate from Roosevelt High School in San Antonio this spring. She had dreams of going to college and becoming a veterinarian. Her distraught mother Angie Hernandez spoke to local media outlets after the teen’s body was discovered:

“We need to find out who did this because she didn’t deserve this. To be left there like an animal is very ugly and cruel and I don’t know what this person was thinking. Why they targeted her. I don’t understand.”

And at a vigil for the teen on Thursday, Kaitlin’s aunt Crystal Rodriguez added:

“She wanted to become a veterinarian. Y’all took her from us too soon. Seventeen years old. And now her little sisters, they no longer have time with her. I am begging you, please somebody speak up. … We’re barely holding up. We’re taking life right now one minute at a time.”

Crystal has also created a GoFundMe page to raise money for costs related to Kaitlin’s funeral expenses. You can view that page HERE. Here is more on the latest in the SAPD’s investigation (below):

We send our condolences to Kaitlin’s family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

