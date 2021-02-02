The Hills' Jason Wahler & His Wife Ashley Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Great news!

Jason Wahler, former star of The Hills who reprised his reality TV role in the reboot The Hills: New Beginnings, is growing his beautiful family!

The reality TV star’s wife, Ashley Wahler, is 20 weeks pregnant — and they made the surprise announcement for the first time publicly on Monday!

The couple, who already has 3-year-old daughter Delilah at home (pictured in the inset, above), unexpectedly revealed the pregnancy news while appearing on E! News’ show Daily Pop on Monday, February 1. And they were prepared for the obvious next question, too: it’s a boy! Awww!

According to Jason, the baby boy is due to arrive in June. Not far off now! Overjoyed at revealing the news, Ashley joked about the soon-to-be more hectic household during the interview, saying (below):

“I’m feeling great. I’m actually halfway, I’m 20 weeks. … But sleep is overrated!”

LOLz! Good luck with two of ’em, mom and dad. Y’all are about to be BUSY!!!

After the TV announcement, Wahler posted this to his Instagram page, too (below):

SO cute!!!

BTW, while they were on Daily Pop this morning, Jason dropped in a little tidbit about the upcoming second season of The Hills: New Beginnings, too! When asked about what fans should expect, he said (below):

“I’ll tell you this: I think out of all the seasons I’ve ever been associated with I think this is going to be the best one.”

A baby announcement AND the feel to drop in a show promo?! Smooth! Jason’s got it ALL going on right now! Ha!!!

Congrats to the happy couple! We’re so excited for you two!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Jason Wahler/Instagram]