Discovery’s Moonshiners Star Lance Waldroup Dead At 30

Sad, sad news. Lance Waldroup, who appeared in over 50 episodes of Discovery’s docuseries Moonshiners, passed away February 25. He was just 30 years old.

While no cause of death has been revealed, his obituary stated he died in his North Carolina home. On Monday, the network shared a heartfelt post to the late star on Facebook, writing:

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup. An adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of Moonshiners, Lance was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of ‘shine to new heights.'”

As reality TV fans know, Lance appeared with his dad, Jeff Waldroup, on the hit series from 2012 to 2019. However, he quit two years ago in order to take care of his mother, Lynn Cape Waldroup, once she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Sadly, his siblings, Lindsey Waldroup and Lamar Waldroup, have already passed away as well, something that left the distiller with “Survivor’s Guilt,” according to a GoFundMe page that was set up in his honor after leaving the show. In a update to that page, a statement reads:

“The Waldroup family is devastated over Lance passing. It was unexpected.”

A memorial service is set for Saturday. Our thoughts go out to all those mourning the loss of this man gone far too soon. May Lance rest in peace…

[Image via Discovery/YouTube]