Armie Hammer Documentary Falsely Claimed Pinterest Photo Was A 'Bite Mark' Made By Actor?!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know Armie Hammer has fallen from the spotlight following rape allegations and his alleged cannibalsitic desires. A new documentary series titled House of Hammer, which began airing on Discovery+ this month, has detailed many of the instances in which he allegedly abused women, with interviews from his victims themselves. However it has now come to light that not all of these claims were 100% accurate…

The Death on the Nile actor’s former mistress Courtney Vucekovich is one of several women who chose to speak out in the docuseries, and even provided one unsettling image of what appeared to be a bite mark on her shoulder, which she told producers was from Hammer himself. However viewers quickly began questioning the validity of the photo when it was revealed that its origin was actually nothing more than a random image which circulated on Pinterest around two years ago…

In the days since, Courtney, who dated the movie star in 2020 after he reportedly told her he was separated from his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has claimed Hammer had sent her several images of bite marks, and she was under the impression this particular one WAS of her.

The U.S. Sun was able to get a hold of the original messages between the two where Armie can indeed be seen sending the photo in question, suggesting it as a tattoo he would like her to get to satisfy his kink… He sent the image, then wrote:

“A bite mark tattoo for inspiration” “I will go with you to the tattoo parlor and provide the bite template”

To which Courtney responded:

“I would totally get that if I knew you for like a year”

The two also seemed to be engaged in an additional conversation within the same texts, as the mistress wrote:

“He’s not worried he’s just like Courtney wtf you’re so small what’s going on over there”

Which Hammer responded to saying:

“What was your response??”

It’s unclear what exactly the two were referring to, however Courtney has since spoken with People in an interview posted Wednesday regarding how the photo ended up in the documentary. She explained:

“When you are love-bombed, you receive multiple images in rapid succession. During my time with Armie, I received numerous messages including countless images and videos. The bite mark shown was a photo sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me given that I have dozens of photos depicting his abuse on my body.”

Adding:

“I have chosen to tell my story to shed light on what I experienced within my relationship in hopes others are not put in the same situation.”

The production company behind the feature, Talos Films, has also released a statement implying the photo will be removed:

“We take seriously the responsibility of representing victims’ stories. When new information came forward about this series we immediately began investigating it and will make any appropriate changes as quickly as possible. We are proud of those who came forward to share their truth to the public — including Courtney Vucekovich and [his aunt] Casey Hammer — and stand firmly behind the important message in this docuseries.”

All this Armie news just keeps getting weirder and weirder. But what are YOUR thoughts on the photo situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

If you or someone you know is being sexually victimized, help is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673

