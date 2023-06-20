Flying Wild Alaska Star Jim Tweto Dies In Plane Crash

Jim Tweto has sadly passed away at 68 years old.

The Flying Wild Alaska star died in a small plane crash near Shatoolik, Alaska, according to Entertainment Weekly. The outlet reported Jim and hunting and fishing guide Shane Reynolds were seen departing in a Cessna 180 Skywagon Friday morning, before tragically crashing shortly after. Sadly, neither survived, but Alaska State Troopers were able to recover both bodies.

Flying Wild Alaska ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2012 on Discovery, and documented the Tweto family in Unalakleet, Alaska as they ran the Era Alaska airline.

How awful.

Jim’s daughter Ariel took to Instagram the same day to share the news, writing:

“I didn’t think anything could hurt this bad. And I don’t know why I’m writing this but the news is out so I figured you hear it from me. And I’d take any other type of pain if he could just land today. My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his 180. He died doing what he truly loved and is now with Uncle Ron up there soaring.”

She concluded:

“Please send love to both of them and my mom, sisters, and his wife and family.”

Devastating. One IG user who used to work for Jim jumped in the comments to share their condolences:

“I’m so sorry Ariel. Such sad heartbreaking news. I always liked working for him and he treated me so good. I’ll never forget flying the 180 with him in St Mary’s. He let me keep my tailwheel current in it. He will be missed.”

Another user added:

“So sorry for your families [sic] loss as well as Shanes families [sic] loss. After watching every episode of Flying Wild Alaska several times, it feels like my wife and I knew your family. As fellow pilots here in Iowa, we fell in love with the show and your family. Jim inspired so many people and was an amazing aviator, father and husband. Blue skies and tailwinds Jim until I finally get to meet you in heaven one day.”

Ariel also shared screenshots of sweet text messages with her father, which you can see below:

Sunday, she posted a Father’s Day tribute to her late dad, sharing:

“I can’t write you my usual long sappy message because our house is full of family and friends and youd give me an eye roll if you saw me on my phone so I won’t.”

Monday, she shared that Jim’s “farewell gathering” will be held Tuesday at the Aviation Museum.

Our hearts are with the Tweto and Reynolds families during this unthinkable time. A GoFundMe for the Reynolds family can be visited HERE. Rest in peace.

