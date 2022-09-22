Yes, Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Saw The Documentary -- Here's What She Has To Say!

Elizabeth Chambers is breaking her silence on the House of Hammer documentary.

As we’ve been reporting, actor Armie Hammer has been accused of some awful behavior. Of course the cannibalism talk made all the headlines at first, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg — allegations of rape, abuse, and swindling women out of money when he officially became “broke” have all come out since. Yeah, it hasn’t been looking good for him for a while now. Seriously disgusting…

Related: Everything We Know So Far About The Adam Levine Cheating Scandal!

It’s only gotten worse. When House of Hammer premiered earlier this month, the world got to see a new perspective on the 36-year-old in the words of his exes (and alleged victims). Elizabeth, who divorced him in 2020 after 10 years of marriage, has broken her silence after seeing the Discovery+ documentary for herself. Speaking to E! News on Wednesday, she made it clear she stands with the accusers:

“I consider myself a feminist and at the end of the day, I also stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope that they find that healing as well.”

The 40-year-old said she didn’t watch the docuseries alone, but was surrounded by her “support system”. She said it was “very painful” to see, and we can imagine — she thought she knew someone all this time and he turned out to be so different than what she believed. Than all of us believed! So sad…

Chambers says it’s important she watched the doc, however, so she could “listen and learn”:

“It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful,” she said. “But at the same time, it exists and I think we need to take this moment as a moment to listen and to learn and that’s all we can do … It didn’t feel great, especially when you feel like you have done that work, but I mean the moral of the story is that the work is never done.”

The Game Plan actress is putting aside her heartbreak for the sake of the exes’ children Harper and Ford, though. She confirmed she’s still in touch with her ex-husband and they aren’t legally divorced just yet:

“Divorce is not yet finalized, being in different countries and traveling back and forth have delayed it a bit, but we are in a really great place. We talk all the time, we’re committed fully and wholly to our kids and to being together a much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids, because kids need their moms and need their dads.”

She also said the Call Me By Your Name alum is working on “healing”:

“Armie’s really been focused on his healing and his process, you can’t really take care of someone until you are taken care of right?”

What do U think of Elizabeth’s response to the documentary, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.com]