Lori Loughlin Free From Prison After Serving Nearly 2 Months

Lori Loughlin has officially served her time.

The actress has been incarcerated at FCI Dublin since late October for her role in the college admissions scandal, in which she and husband Mossimo Giannulli participated in some shady business to get their daughters accepted into USC. The actress was sentenced to two months in prison, ultimately being released a couple days early, according to TMZ.

Back when the Full House alum first reported to jail (a few weeks before her November 19 deadline), a source told People:

“She hopes to be home by Christmas, but she’ll definitely be home by New Year’s. She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison. She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021.”

Some speculated that a prison loophole would help bring her home before the holidays, but unfortunately for Lori (and her daughters), she spent Christmas behind bars. Still, her sensible plan to get the ordeal out of the way before 2021 succeeded, so she’ll be able to close out what has been an all-around awful year at home.

Shortly before her release, a source told Us Weekly that the Hallmark alum spent her free time in her cell “reading books.” They said:

“She prays day and night. Her faith has gotten her through it. … She can’t wait to be home with her girls.”

Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli will surely be happy to have mom home after their dad reported for his sentence in November. The adult sisters had to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas parent-less. Still, they both spent their mother’s sentence showing their support, albeit in different ways. Bella took a more subtle approach, while OJ went full damage control in a controversial Red Table Talk appearance (to decidedly mixed results).

Now that the 56-year-old has been freed, she’ll have to see out the rest of her sentence — serving two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Her husband will have similar terms after his five-month prison stint, with 150 more community service hours than his wife. Both have already paid their respective $150,000 and $250,000 fines.

Well, we sincerely hope Lori and Mossimo have learned a huge lesson, and perhaps gained a bit of humility from this situation. And hey, now that she’s a jailbird, maybe Lori can take on roles a bit harder than her usual Hallmark fluff. Silver linings!

