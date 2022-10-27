EXCLUSIVE! Here’s A First Look At The New Season Of MTV’s Siesta Key: Miami Moves!

Siesta Key is finally back with a brand new name and a new location, and from what we’ve seen from this exclusive first look at season five of the MTV reality series, it promises to bring on all the drama!

Now known as Siesta Key: Miami Moves, the show sees the return of Juliette Porter, Chloe Trautman, Madisson Hausburg, Amanda Miller, Cara Geswelli, Jordana Barnes, Sam Logan, and Brandon Gomes – along with some new faces – as they move from Sarasota County to Miami and try to navigate “new career pressures and aggressive competition” in a brand new city. And as you can guess, that is going to create some challenges for many of the cast members!

Related: Erika Accuses Kathy Of Using Homophobic Slur During Aspen Trip In RHOBH Reunion Finale!

There seems to be a lot going on with the cast, including Juliette focusing on her “empire” JMP the Label while struggling to balance her new relationship with Clark Drum. Meanwhile, Chloe seems to be thinking about having children with her hubby Chris Long. But beyond starting a new chapter in her life, she also seems to be getting into some massive arguments with her other co-stars like Amanda. She even screamed to her in the first trailer for the series:

“Go home — get your s**t and move the f**k out! Tonight!”

Whoa! And Chloe isn’t the only one who seems to have been with Amanda, as Juliette seemed to call her out for talking with her ex-boyfriend Sam. Speaking of him… It seems there is drama in the romance department for Sam as he is caught in a love triangle with Meghan and his best friend and roommate, Jordana. And let’s just say, their friendship is nowhere near platonic after getting caught in a steamy make-out session at one point. Meghan can even be heard telling Sam in our exclusive preview:

“Everyone told me not to trust you. I feel like you have fun hurting me.”

Yikes!!! On a more serious note, it also looks like fans will get to see Madisson touch on the devastating stillbirth of her son Elliot. No doubt this moment will have fans shedding a few tears. You can ch-ch-check out the dramatic preview of the new season (below):

Things really are not looking good for Sam and Amanda! You can tune into the premiere episode of Siesta Keys: Miami Moves tonight at 8:00 p.m.! Are you excited about the new season, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on watching it? Let us know all your thoughts about the series in the comments below!

[Image via MTV Reality/YouTube]