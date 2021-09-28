Watch! Enjoy!/hqdefault.jpg" /> My Baby's First Haircut Ever - At 3 Y.O.! And Her Siblings Get Makeovers Too! | Perez Hilton And Family - Perez Hilton
My Baby's First Haircut Ever - At 3 Y.O.! And Her Siblings Get Makeovers Too! | Perez Hilton And Family

Grandma was not happy with Mia’s haircut the last time we took her to the salon – so she goes with us this time! LOL! And Mayte gets her first cut! She’d never been before! Mario gets a new look! And it’s a family affair! Surprise bonus at the end!

Watch! Enjoy!

Sep 28, 2021 11:00am PDT

