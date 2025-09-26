Got A Tip?

Naomi Watts' Trans Daughter Kai Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On The Runway!

Kai Schreiber suffered a big wardrobe malfunction — right in the middle of the runway!

The 16-year-old daughter of Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, who is transgender, took to the catwalk for Max Mara’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, and unfortunately, it didn’t go without a hitch! As Kai strutted on the runway, her black crop top started to slip down! Oh no! But don’t worry! She handled the moment like a pro! The teen quickly pulled her hand out of her pocket and adjusted the shirt back up, all while walking confidently in front of a packed audience. Nice!

And the model didn’t let the moment get her down afterward, either. She posted a video of the wardrobe malfunction on Instagram, writing in the caption:

“My top fell off at @maxmara lolz.”

Hey, it happens, even to the biggest celebrities and models in the business! It’s better to poke fun at the moment than stress over it, just as Kai did! Check out her post (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kaischreiberrr

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 26, 2025 11:00am PDT

