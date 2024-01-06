Natalia Grace Doc Producers 'Thoroughly Shocked' By That Twist Ending

That twist at the end of the Natalia Grace docuseries? That was all too real!

For those who didn’t watch The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, the Investigation Discovery series seemed to conclude with proof the Ukrainian orphan had been telling the truth. DNA confirmed her age as 22 now — meaning she was a 9-year-old child when adopted by the Barnetts and not secretly an adult like the horror movie Orphan. And she was now on her way to a happy ending, having been adopted by a new family.

But then her new adoptive parents, Antwon and Cynthia Mans, called doc producers and told them now they were having similar problems to the Barnetts! They were scared of her just six months in, with Antwon saying:

“Something ain’t right with Natalia. This girl is tweakin’. I feel like she’s the enemy in the house. And she said to us, we have held her hostage. Made us look like we’re the enemy.”

And Cynthia added that the young woman is “stabbing her family in the back over a complete lie”:

“She’s done other things too, but this was a new low. Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We’re done. We’re done with her.”

Any viewers thinking this was all a ploy for ratings, think again! Turner Networks linear and streaming president Jason Sarlanis told People on Friday morning that ID producers were blown away to get one final twist months after the documentary wrapped:

“We genuinely thought Natalia had found a happy ending with her new family, so you can imagine we were all thoroughly shocked when that call came from The Mans.”

Sarlanis told the outlet the finale was “already finished and locked” when they got the call:

“We instantly mobilized with our producers to ensure that this shocking development was included in our finale. Our viewers are so invested in Natalia’s case we felt our series needed to reflect the constantly shifting truth of her situation. One thing has always proven to be true with Natalia’s story — nothing is ever what it seems.”

He’s got that right.

What do YOU think is really going on with Natalia Grace? Is she just responding to a terrible situation? Or has there always been something wrong with her?? Let us know your take in the comments below!

