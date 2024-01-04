Shocking Twist! Natalia Grace's NEW Family Voice Fears In Docuseries Finale!

No one saw this plot twist coming! For anyone who hasn’t seen all six episodes of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, spoiler warning! But for everyone who just needs to hang on ever twist and turn, dive right in…

Perezcious readers know the backstory: after Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted Natalia Grace in 2010, they made the wild claim she was not a child but instead a scary adult woman posing as a child — out to kill their family! Yes, just like the horror movie Orphan! Two years after the adoption, the adoptive parents even went as far as to get her age legally changed to 22 before moving to Canada and leaving her in an apartment alone in Indiana.

Natalia finally got to tell her side of the story in Investigation Discovery‘s documentary series. And thanks to DNA testing on the show, her real age was later determined to be close to 22 years old as of August 2023 — proving she was a child when the Barnetts adopted her and forced her to live in an apartment by herself! Natalia then got to confront Michael over what went down. He ended up begging for forgiveness from the Ukrainian orphan, blaming Kristine for abandoning her.

Following the intense confrontation, things appeared to be looking up for Natalia. She seemed to find her happy ending with her new family, Antwon and Cynthia Mans. But in the final moments of the docuseries, a shocking twist was revealed!

After ending the drama with her former adoptive parents, she appears to have some beef with her new ones! The show suddenly revealed producers received a call from Antwon and Cynthia “six months after Natalia’s adoption,” talking about how they no longer trust Natalia! Antwon claimed to producers:

“Something ain’t right with Natalia. This girl is tweakin’. I feel like she’s the enemy in the house. And she said to us, we have held her hostage. Made us look like we’re the enemy.”

WHAT?!?!

Cynthia added that “Natalia is stabbing her family in the back over a complete lie.” And now they want nothing to do with her anymore! Antwon said the family is “done with” Natalia:

“She’s done other things too, but this was a new low. Natalia does not have emotions for nothing but herself. We’re done. We’re done with her.”

Whoa! What happened? She turned against her new parents?? Don’t expect answers anytime soon, sadly. A final message popped up on the screen, saying simply:

“Natalia’s story will continue.”

the final episode twist (below):

What a massive cliffhanger!

