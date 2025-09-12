Netflix's Eternal Love Star Killed In Fall From Building

Fans of the incredibly popular Netflix show Eternal Love are mourning the loss of Alan “Yu” Menglong.

The Chinese actor fell from a building on Thursday, per his management team on the popular Chinese social media app Weibo. They said in the tragic announcement:

“With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong.”

So, so sad. He was just 37 years old.

Before his team made their official announcement, fans became worried when rumors of his death started to circulate. A local tabloid, in a now-deleted post, claimed the actor fell from a friend’s apartment building in Beijing. They reported at the time he’d spent the evening with “five or six” of his friends before locking himself in a guest room around 2 a.m. The outlet claimed:

“When his friends were leaving the flat this morning at 6am, they couldn’t find him and only discovered his body on the ground floor. A resident who was walking their dog contacted the police, who have ruled out any criminality.”

There is no confirmation yet from authorities on exactly how he died, and the investigation is still ongoing. But some of these shocking details do seem to fit with his management’s statement.

Just heartbreaking.

Menglong was a household name for many Chinese fans, with his career beginning back in 2010 when he appeared on the talent show Super Boy. He was eliminated at the time, but came back in 2013 to try again, and placed in the top 10. From there, he received gig after gig in the acting AND the singing world.

His first ever song Just Nice was released in 2014, followed by his album Toy releasing in 2015. Before landing his iconic role in Eternal Love, he made a name for himself in the web drama Go Princess Go.

Our heart goes out to Menglong’s fans, loved ones, and family. May he rest in peace.

[Image via iQIYI/YouTube]