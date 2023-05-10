Nick Cannon Reveals How Mariah Carey Feels About Him Having 12 Kids!

Nick Cannon is opening up about what his ex-wife Mariah Carey thinks of his ever-growing family!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Jason Lee Podcast, the dad of twelve revealed his first baby momma is pretty relaxed about his decision to welcome a dozen kids with a handful of women. He dished:

“She high frequency, man. She always asks me, ‘You aight? You good? How you doing? You handling it all?’”

So long as he doesn’t come running to her with issues about his love life, she doesn’t care, he added:

“She’s like, as long as you don’t bring none of that bulls**t to the Manor of Carey. Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”

Well, that’s sweet of her! We guess… It does show a strong sense of self-preservation, which we can’t blame her for. He’s tempting a firestorm of baby momma drama — of course she doesn’t want to be caught in the middle of it!

Elsewhere in the podcast, the Masked Singer host denied rumors the Queen of Christmas ever fought for full custody of their now-12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, a rumor he heard before having dinner with the singer recently. He said:

“It’s, like, people create low-frequency messages to try and say that there’s something wrong. So, she encourages me. She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we on the same page every day.’”

Co-parenting goals!

As Perezcious readers know, the performers got married in 2008 and split in 2014. They’ve maintained a great relationship, especially when you ask Nick! He can’t stop gushing about her every chance he gets! Guess it’s good she doesn’t mind how he’s been building out his family because he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Since the divorce, he’s gone on to welcome Golden, Powerful, Rise, Zion, Zillion, Beautiful, Legendary, Onyx, Zen, and Halo with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott. During the podcast, he also clarified that he doesn’t pay child support that is mandated by the government, but he does help out his baby mommas:

“They can have whatever they want. My account is they account — and there’s a lot in there. So we ain’t gonna run out!”

Hmm. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)

