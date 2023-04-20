Nick Cannon Reveals How His Twins With Mariah Carey ‘Feel About 10 Siblings’

Nick Cannon is opening up about how his oldest children feel about alllllll their siblings.

The father of 13 stopped by the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast Tuesday, where he gave some insight into how his and Mariah Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who turn 12 later this month, handle being the eldest siblings in the Cannon clan.

While speaking with the Deal or No Deal alum about raising children, the 42-year-old explained:

“This is my first time ever having 12 year olds, and I got, you know, a set of them. Now, we’re having real conversations, and their life is far from normal, because, you know, their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live, and their dad is me. But they’re so intelligent, they’re so in tune, they’re so in line with all their own values, but we have challenging conversations sometimes.”

Howie then straight up asked, “How do they feel about 10 siblings?” which Nick was quick to dish:

“At this point, they enjoy it. They have fun and they’re the oldest, but who knows where that will go once 16 hits, so I’m just trying to pay close attention to it.”

That’s good to hear! Being that there’s a six year age gap between them and the next oldest sibling, there’s lots of room for the twins to feel too old to connect… But obviously, they’re being raised right! He did, however, admit:

“The thing that they do know is that dad f**ks up. Dad makes mistakes, so I am so open to any of [their] mistakes.”

Okay, that’s actually so sweet and SO well said! We love it! And after he forgot one of his kids’ names while listing them all off on The Howard Stern Show just last week, we’ll take this as a warning applicable to all 12 of the Cannon kids!

In total, the Wild ‘n Out host shares Roc & Roe with Mimi, Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 6 months, with Brittany Bell, 21-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, as well as 5-month-old Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, late son Zen and 4-month-old Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott, 9-month-old Legendary with Bre Tiesi, and little 7-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole, who he infamously forgot to list.

When it comes to adding more to the list, Howie asked about the large amount of responsibility needed to be a present father, proposing, “There’s got to be a point when you go, ‘I just can’t.’” Nick, however, thinks otherwise, hitting back:

“Have you ever heard me say ‘I just can’t?’ I’m not a ‘can’t’ guy, and I embrace challenges.”

He continued:

“I get why the outside looking in is like, ‘That doesn’t make sense. How can one person do all that?’ But it’s the same thing when people say that about all of the multiple things that I do in my life anyway. I think I’m a man of abundance and I have so much to give. Everything is challenging, but that fact that I get to see all my children in one day and spend time with them each and every day when I’m in town, even when I’m not in town, I take them with me. I love the challenge. I’m at a point in my life where I can dedicate my entire existence to them, even when I’m working. It’s all to benefit my children. So, to me, I don’t see it as an issue.”

Watch his full interview (below):

Well, at the very least, we've got to admire the gusto.

