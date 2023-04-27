Nick Cannon Blasts Claim He 'Fumbled' Mariah Carey Marriage!

Nick Cannon won’t stand for criticism over how he handled his romance with Mariah Carey.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Daily Cannon Show, the father of 12 was asked a very heated question by one of his co-hosts, Courtney Bee Bledsoe. As they were seemingly talking about Ime Udoka‘s messy split from actress Nia Long, Courtney said:

“I mean, you fumbled Mariah.”

Let’s just say this didn’t go over well with the musician!

Nick quickly clapped back, “did I?” He then urged her to “explain” how exactly he let the ball drop on his former romance, to which she replied:

“I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.”

LOLz! The Masked Singer host then shockingly suggested:

“Maybe she fumbled me.”

Ch-ch-check it out:

As you can expect, fans had a field day with this cocky response, writing in the comments of an Instagram post:

“Sis definitely dodged a bullet lol.” “Courtney is such a savage with her honesty, love her ” “Sir, you ABSOLUTELY fumbled her and you know it. And you’re STILL dealing with it cause you can’t stop bringing her up, yet she’s living her best life without you.” “‘I mean you’re not with her so it’s a fumble’ EXACTLYYYYYYYY ” “The pot calling the kettle black and got called out. Don’t get all in your feelings. Nick definitely fumbled Mariah”

A few people were on Nick’s side, with one person pointing out:

“Yall on Mariah side like she probably didn’t have a massive diva/personality issue…. she may have fumbled him.”

Fair enough. But considering Nick spends a lot of his time talking about the Always Be My Baby singer, we can understand why so many people think it was him who screwed up!

As Perezcious readers know, the rapper was married to Mariah from 2008 until 2016, and they continue to co-parent 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Since then, Nick’s gone on to welcome a total of 12 kids with numerous baby mommas. No matter how many women he’s been with since he maintains that the Queen of Christmas is the love of his life, he told The Shade Room last month:

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

So, what went wrong? Well, in Mariah’s 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she blamed it on the challenges of being working parents and navigating each of their busy schedules, saying:

“Making the necessary adult adjustments to being working parents in entertainment took its toll on our relationship, and the end of our marriage came as fast as it began.”

Hmm. So maybe it was more of a mutual f**k up? Still, Nick’s definitely proved he’s not much of a fan of monogamy at this point, so who knows how long the relationship would’ve lasted if it weren’t for this working parent dilemma. What are your thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Nick “fumbled” Mariah?

