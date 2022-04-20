Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Baby Name Revealed!

What’s in a name?!

For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, a lot is in a name! And they’ve chosen to grace their baby girl with a truly beautiful one!

On Wednesday afternoon, TMZ first obtained info about the baby girl’s birth certificate. In addition to confirming that the baby girl was born just after 8:00 p.m. local time on January 15 of this year at a hospital in San Diego, the A-list parents proudly decided to give their daughter this gorgeous full name: Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Love it!!!

According to the outlet, it’s not clear precisely why they chose Malti Marie as the girl’s name, but “Malti” evidently means “small fragrant flower,” or “moonlight,” and is of Sanskrit origin. Of course, Priyanka was born in the city of Jamshedpur in the eastern part of India, so it’s heartwarming to see the couple making the little girl’s name out to be a nice nod to their fam!

Congratulations are definitely in order!

