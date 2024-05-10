Justin & Hailey Bieber Renewed Their Vows As A Relationship 'Fresh Start' With Baby On The Way!

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are starting over… sort of!

The pop superstar and his lovely model bride renewed their wedding vows recently to show the strength of their commitment to each other amid Hailey’s pregnancy and their fast-moving push towards parenthood. So, even though they’ve hit the skids in some ways in the recent past, it sounds like things are back on the up and up!

On Thursday night, a source spoke to Us Weekly about the celebrity couple, and relayed how the duo “couldn’t be more excited” to start this fresh, new chapter of their lives together. Speaking specifically about Hailey’s pregnancy, which the pair first announced earlier on Thursday on Instagram, the insider explained:

“They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family.”

The duo has been putting in work on the romantic side of their relationship, too! To that end, the insider acknowledged what we all already know: that the 30-year-old singer and the 27-year-old Rhode Beauty mogul “have gone through hard times recently.” But the coming baby — and the vow renewal — now has them feeling “like the light at the end of the tunnel” is here. Yay!! The source explained more about that, and specifically about the decision to renew their vows:

“It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments. They decided to renew their vows to embrace a new chapter together. They wanted to renew and restore their faith in God together, and in their relationship. It was a new commitment and a fresh start for them as a family of three.”

So encouraged by the fact that they have found inspiration and a motivation to re-commit to each other and their marriage amid this incredible baby news. Having kids is amazing, and hectic, and edifying, and chaotic. LOLz. So, things will only get crazier from here for the two stars! But circling the proverbial wagons around each other and proving their love even after hard times will go a long way to help them unite when it matters the most!

