Carmen Electra Turns 50 -- And Celebrates With HOT Bikini Video! Watch!

The new 50 looks GOOD! Well, if you’re Carmen Electra anyway…

The Baywatch alum definitely proves that age is just a number and doesn’t have to mean… well, anything for her, we guess! Seriously, WHAT IS SHE DOING TO KEEP IN THIS KIND OF SHAPE?!

Related: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hide In Bathrooms & Closets To ‘Do Things’ — SAUCY!!

For her 50th (!!!) birthday on Wednesday, Carmen shared a hot new bikini video, defying the power of time itself! See what we mean (below):

Can you believe this is a middle-aged woman?! AH-Mazing! If you’re scared about hitting one of those milestones, just take a look at your forever fitspiration right here!

In another post, Carmen put up a still in a one-piece, in which she looked equally fit, youthful, and ready for Summer!

Damn, go gurl! Happy Birthday to Carmen — but mostly to all her fans, are we right??

[Image via Carmen Electra/Instagram.]