Carmen Electra Turns 50 -- And Celebrates With HOT Bikini Video! Watch!

The new 50 looks GOOD! Well, if you’re Carmen Electra anyway…

The Baywatch alum definitely proves that age is just a number and doesn’t have to mean… well, anything for her, we guess! Seriously, WHAT IS SHE DOING TO KEEP IN THIS KIND OF SHAPE?!

For her 50th (!!!) birthday on Wednesday, Carmen shared a hot new bikini video, defying the power of time itself! See what we mean (below):

Can you believe this is a middle-aged woman?! AH-Mazing! If you’re scared about hitting one of those milestones, just take a look at your forever fitspiration right here!

In another post, Carmen put up a still in a one-piece, in which she looked equally fit, youthful, and ready for Summer!

Damn, go gurl! Happy Birthday to Carmen — but mostly to all her fans, are we right??

Apr 20, 2022 17:17pm PDT

