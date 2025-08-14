Nick Viall Reveals Wife Natalie Suffered THIRD Miscarriage This Year: 'It's Far Less Normal...'

Oh, no. This is heartbreaking.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy have suffered a third miscarriage after months of devastating pregnancy losses. The Bachelor alum made the sad announcement on Thursday’s edition of his podcast, The Viall Files, beginning:

“As you can see, Natalie is not with us. There’s no really easy way to talk about this. … Sadly, Natalie experienced another miscarriage. It is her third this year, our third this year. There’s no really good way to say it — it f**king sucks.”

Oof. Really not much else to say.

The 44-year-old said the couple wanted to be “vulnerable” and “open” with their listeners. While Natalie has discussed her miscarriages on the podcast, she chose to skip this one, he shared:

“She’s obviously at home resting, healing, both physically and emotionally.”

So understandable. She deserves all the time she needs to rest and recover from yet another loss.

As mentioned, this is the third miscarriage the pair has experienced this year alone. After welcoming their 18-month-old daughter River, the 26-year-old experienced a miscarriage in January and then again in March. Because of this pattern, Nick said this is “a bit of a scary time” for them:

“It’s far less normal to have two and three [miscarriages] back to back.”

Because of this, they’re now in “that very scary process of running tests and finding out more” about their health to figure out what might be going on. If they plan to keep trying, they’ll need to find out how to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

But most importantly, his wife is doing as well as she can be right now:

“Overall, Natalie is doing OK physically and healing; she’s OK in that respect.”

“Emotionally,” on the other hand, it’s been “very difficult.” We can only imagine. One miscarriage is difficult enough, three in just a few short months is gut-wrenching.

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum is now trying to “strike this balance” between “grieving” the loss and “keeping life together, keeping the family going” during this “confusing” time. As a mother, though, he thinks Natalie is having a more challenging time navigating this, he explained:

“There’s a tragedy there that makes you feel very alone, and obviously, that’s something that Natalie is going through right now.”

Nick also acknowledged that the couple was experiencing “a lot of uneasiness about getting excited” about this pregnancy — even as it “felt like a lot of things were going in the right direction.” Oof. He added:

“It’s tough. It’s been a whirlwind, and we’re trying to get through it as a family. And we will, and I think part of this challenge is still appreciating what we have, and having River, and life goes on.”

Hear it all (below):

Shortly after the podcast went live, the reality star shared a selfie with Natalie as well as other photos of her spending time with their daughter, all simply captioned with a red heart emoji.

So sweet. We’re sending them so much love right now! They should know they are not alone.

