Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Her 'All Night' Labor & 'Painful' Breastfeeding Experience!

Oh, motherhood!

In celebration of her son turning 3-months old on Wednesday, Nicki Minaj opened up about her labor and breastfeeding experiences in a super honest Twitter Q&A with her fans.

When a follower asked about her birthing experience, the Pink Friday artist admitted she was surprisingly “calm” and “quiet” after her water broke in September. Unfortunately, the same couldn’t have been said for her husband, Kenneth Petty, who was “very scared” at the time. LOLz! It really do be like that sometimes.

Nicki tweeted:

“I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor,’ He was very scared & I was laughing @ him.”

In another reply, the Grammy nominee revealed she was in labor “all night” and had a vaginal birth with epidurals.

“Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out.” “Well I was actually in labor all night but all they did was let me sleep until I dilated far enough to push. The epidural didn’t hurt either. They numbed me up real good. So I took my ass right to sleep “

The new momma also mentioned her son “had no problem breastfeeding” and that “he latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid he wouldn’t.” The Anaconda hitmaker was open about her experience nursing, though did warn future mother:

“Breastfeeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes.”

Hell yes!

While on the subject of powerhouse moms, Nicki confessed Ciara, who has three children of her own, gave some helpful advice about parenthood. AND the Super Bass star revealed her good friend, Ariana Grande, sent her son “some gorgeous gifts” after she officially announced her pregnancy.

While the 38-year-old rapper was an open book on Twitter, she has still kept some things under wraps, including her son’s name. And though we don’t even know what he looks like, we can already tell he has a feisty personality. Nicki shared:

“He used to kick me so hard every night at the same time if I didn’t get up & walk with him. He had a full personality in my tummy & knew how to get his way. It was so intriguing to me. He does the same thing now.”

Have we ever seen The Barbz this raw and honest?! We are living for it and hope she continues to clue us even more when her HBO MAX documentary comes out soon.

