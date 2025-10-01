Nicole Kidman Is 'Furious' Keith Urban Is Getting Millions From 'Slipped In' Prenup Clause!

Nicole Kidman is furious Keith Urban could make millions off their divorce — all coming out of HER pocket!

Amid the couple’s divorce, Radar Online got word of a shocking “cocaine clause” baked into their prenup ahead of their 2006 wedding. Apparently, it stipulated that Nicole would pay Keith $600,000 for every year of marriage he stayed sober! OMG.

They were married 19 years, so that’s a total of $11,400,000! That said, he had a slip-up just months after tying the knot, something he’s been very open about recently. It’s not clear if he’s only entitled to $10.8 mil, to account for the year he wasn’t sober. Some even wondered if Nicole would be off the hook completely, depending on how the agreement was written.

Unfortunately for her, it sounds like she’s gonna have to crack open her wallet. New sources for Radar Online told the outlet on Tuesday night that she’s “furious” over the prenup terms! According to the outlet, he could be walking away with more than $17 million!

The Big Little Lies star is “consumed with anger” now that The Fighter vocalist’s reportedly able to collect the FULL AMOUNT. Oof. A source close to the co-parents revealed:

“Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end it protects his finances. She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed.”

There’s that word again… It is pretty shocking she ever agreed to it, TBH. We guess it’s smart if you think you’re never going to break up. It gives the country star a good reason to stay clean. But the second you hit any trouble, it really is a bad deal for Nicole! And now she’s literally paying the price for it.

Another insider claimed this payoff is only heightening tensions amid the split:

“Keith qualifies for a huge payout because he remained sober. Nicole is glad he stayed on that path, but she resents that the payoff comes out of her pocket. To her, it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their break-up.”

After standing by him and supporting him through thick and thin for almost two decades, this is what she gets in return? It sucks! A third confidant familiar with the family said:

“Nicole has been holding everything together for the children while Keith is away. The idea that she is now expected to pay him millions because of a clause he benefits from feels outrageous to her.”

A different source doubled down:

“Nicole gave him her loyalty and her patience for nearly two decades. The idea that she now owes him financially has left her incandescent with rage.”

Yeesh!

She may have a much bigger net worth than her estranged husband, but this is still a LOT of money we’re talking about! That hurts!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

