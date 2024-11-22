Nicole Kidman Is Getting Help With Long-Desired Reunion With Kids From Tom Cruise Marriage

It sounds like a reunion is incoming for Nicole Kidman and her estranged kids!

The Big Little Lies star may be happily married to husband Keith Urban and may love being mom to their daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13. But who could forget about her last marriage?

Nicole was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, and during that time, the pair adopted kids Isabella Jane, 31, and Connor, 29. After the pair split up, the kids sided with their dad and grew up in the world of Scientology. They haven’t been spotted with Nicole in nearly two decades!

We heard Bella and Connor actually reached out recently after Nicole’s own mom passed away. But the connection is more than that. Now a bridge has reportedly been built — between the 57-year-old’s two sets of kids.

Related: Brad Pitt Thinks Angelina Jolie Brought Knox Along For Red Carpet Appearance To ‘Push His Buttons’

Over the weekend, an insider told RadarOnline that Bella has been supportive of Sunday Rose’s runway debut at the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 fashion show in Paris earlier this year. And it opened up a world of possibilities! The source said:

“It’s an open secret that Nicole has been quietly working behind the scenes towards this for a very long time. She was trying to put together a plan last year for get-together in the UK, but it didn’t work out. To have Bella and Sunday take the baton and put this in motion is a dream come and she couldn’t be prouder of them.”

That’s so amazing!

The source continued:

“It’s not something Nicole talks about but of course there have been whispers for years about the state of her relationship with Connor and Bella. Nicole is always quick to insist they’re fine but there’s no doubt she’s been longing to have more involvement in both Bella and Connor’s lives. To have Bella show this public support for Sunday Rose speaks volumes. It’s a huge step and Nicole is overjoyed.”

We hope the momma can reunite with her babies soon! And they’ll all be one big blended family. Wouldn’t that be nice?

Thoughts??

[Images via Phil Lewis/Judy Eddy/Will Alexander/MEGA/WENN]