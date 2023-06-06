Nicole Kidman ‘Clinging To Hope’ Her Children With Tom Cruise Will Attend Her Upcoming AFI Life Achievement Award Celebration

Nicole Kidman is trying to get her family back together.

The 55-year-old actress is undoubtedly one of the best in the business. From her Academy Award winning performance in 2002’s The Hours, to her endless acclaimed performances in films like To Die For, Eyes Wide Shut, The Beguiled, The Northman — too many to name, really. That’s not even mentioning her amazing turn on TV in Big Little Lies! No question, she’s got one of the most impressive filmographies of all time. Heck, the Aussie’s even got a superhero role under her belt in 2018’s billion dollar hit Aquaman, where she played the fierce Queen Atlanta! The true mark of an Oscar-winning actress these days! LOLz!

All of this is to say that she’s certainly one of Hollywood’s most valuable actresses working today, and she’s finally getting the recognition for it… she just hopes that her kids will be there to help her celebrate.

The Just Go With It actress is set to be awarded with the Life Achievement Award at the American Film Institute (AFI), taking her place as the 49th recipient and the first ever Australian. And according to insiders via New Idea, she really wants her eldest kids to be there.

We are of course talking about her kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 30-year-old Isabella Jane Cruise and 28-year-old Connor Cruise. A source claimed:

“Nicole knows Connor is extremely loyal to his dad so she doesn’t expect him to come, but the invitation is there for both of them regardless. It’s an event they have every right to celebrate along with the rest of Nicole’s family.”

That’s just too bad. But we guess the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in avoiding Nicole?

The insider dished that it’s unlikely Bella will attend either, as she’s worked hard to remove herself from the Hollywood spotlight — and is apparently in “no rush” to return. But that doesn’t mean Nicole isn’t still holding out hope. The source shared:

“Nicole is trying to limit her expectations, but is clinging to hope Bella might make it.”

Aww. The momma just wants to be surrounded by all her babies!

Nicole and Tom adopted Bella in 1992, and three years later adopted Connor soon after he was born. However, when the movie stars separated in 2001, a rift began to grow between the once tight-knit family. You may remember in 2015 when Bella tied the knot she didn’t even invite either of her parents or her brother to the ceremony!

It’s so sad to see the family so estranged…

As far as who is confirmed to be in attendance, Nicole’s current husband and biggest cheerleader, Keith Urban, will be there, as will their two daughters, Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12.

We really hope to see Bella and/or Connor surprise their momma during her big day, but like Nicole, we’re limiting our expectations.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below!

