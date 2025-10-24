Nicole Kidman's Most Difficult Challenge Amid Keith Urban Divorce Revealed

Nicole Kidman is no longer just focused on her own heartbreak, she’s also trying to figure out the best way to navigate this split for her daughters!

Nicole and Keith Urban confirmed their breakup and the actress filed for divorce late last month, but according to reports, they’d been living separate lives long before that. So, while this split was devastating for the Babygirl star, she’s had some time to slowly get used to this new reality. We’ve heard various reports about how she’s handling this — with some claiming she’d take the country star back “in a heartbeat.” Aw!

But according to a new source for Us Weekly on Friday, the leading lady’s biggest priority is helping the couple’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, get through this. An insider said the mom is in a “good headspace” right now, noting:

“The hardest part is navigating the dynamic with their daughters.”

A breakup is never easy, and it comes with so many changes in the future:

“The last thing Nicole wanted was a broken family.”

Oof. So tough. Per details of their split, Nicole will reportedly be the “primary residential parent” and get 306 days with the kids. So, it’s really on her to help them figure navigate this!

The insider pointed out that the 58-year-old “raised her daughters to be strong and is leading by example for them.” As she figures out how to be a single parent, she plans to “focus on creating new traditions with her daughters and keeping their home life as steady and loving as possible.”

Naturally, she’s also keeping herself “very busy” to keep her spirit up, as work “helps her push forward.” But for the most part, she’s in a “good headspace and has been very positive.” The confidant elaborated:

“She is pushing forward in a good way. She isn’t necessarily trying to find her new normal throughout all of this, because they had been quietly separated for a while now. … This next chapter feels more like a transition than a shock.”

That certainly helps! We’re sure the next few months will be particularly challenging with the holidays approaching, but with time, they’ll all get through this!

