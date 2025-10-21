Nicole Kidman Would Take Keith Urban Back 'In A Heartbeat' -- She's In A Tailspin!

Nicole Kidman may have been the one to file for divorce from Keith Urban, but that doesn’t mean it’s what she wanted.

As the pair move forward with their shocking split, we’re hearing new details about how Nicole truly feels behind the scenes. According to a source spilling to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the Aussie it couple had been dealing with marital strain for a while but were actually doing better! At least, Nicole thought so! She full believed they were in the process of “getting it back together” when Keith suddenly decided to call it quits. The decision, which was followed by rumors the country singer had already moved on with another woman, led Nicole to officially file for divorce in Nashville, Tennessee, where the pair had lived together for years. But it wasn’t because she was done, says the insider — it sounds like it was just prudence!

As we’ve reported, the Oscar winner was reportedly “blindsided” by Keith’s decision to leave because she really did believe they’d be together forever. And this insider says that’s absolutely true. And they say she would even be willing to try and pick up the pieces of their shattered union!

On Tuesday, the source told DM:

“She would get back with him in a heartbeat.”

Oh, Nicole. Oh no. We can’t imagine how difficult it must be to close the door on 19 years of marriage, but you have to come to terms with it, and fast! Keith has clearly made his decision. And it’s not like he’s looking back.

On that note, the insider claimed it might not be long until we see him popping out with a new woman — not a secret tryst behind closed doors, either! A full-on new relationship out in the public eye! And that would be “a worst-case scenario” for Nicole, says the source. We guess then she’d have to accept that it’s really over… which maybe she hasn’t done yet, if this insider is right?

Man, that’s so sad for Nicole! We hope the Babygirl star gets her groove back soon… She needs to remember the icon she is and move forward just like Keith clearly is doing! We’re sure she could get a younger guy just like he’s reportedly going to a younger woman. It would definitely help her move on, don’t you think?

