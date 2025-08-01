Noah Cyrus Talks Billy Ray & Tish -- And Where Everything Stands With Both Parents Amid Family Feuds!

Noah Cyrus is clearing the air!

On Thursday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Fierce: Women In Music podcast, the singer revealed exactly where she stands with her parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus after a tense family feud — or multiple feuds, we guess? And the update is surprisingly positive!

First up, the singer had nothing but nice things to say about her dad, gushing:

“He’s just the most supportive. It makes me so happy.”

Aw!!!

Related: Justin Baldoni IN THE ROOM During Blake Lively’s Deposition

Aside from cheering on Noah via social media posts, Billy Ray joined her for a special performance at her album release party in London earlier this month. See HERE.

Noah is in an equally good place with her momma, too! The 25-year-old added:

“And I have the same relationship with both my parents.”

Good!

The mother-daughter duo have been through a hard time after their love triangle with Dominic Purcell. We’re glad they’ve patched things up! That said, things may never be the exact same. In the same conversation, the Ponyo alum also revealed she’s consciously trying to distance herself from the talent manager in many ways. She explained:

“My mom and I are really close, and I just couldn’t make — I was moving houses and things and I could not make a decision without my mom telling me like, ‘It’s OK, you can move there.’”

Noah noticed she was relying on Tish’s opinion for everything, and “that can’t happen forever.” Seeing as she wants to be a mother one day, she realized she needed to get a little more independent, she continued:

“My main life goal is to be a mom. And so I was like, I’m gonna need to be secure in myself because I’m gonna need to take care of like a little infant one day and not be able to read its mind. And I’m gonna need to be able to be secure in myself as a mom myself. And so I really worked on that.”

The forced distance amid their fight over the Prison Break star probably helped kick-start that! But at least they’re all in a better place now! Even if it is slightly farther away.

This comes after Noah sparked fresh new feud rumors last month by sharing some shady song lyrics on her Instagram. Her brother Trace Cyrus still has it out for the Achy Breaky Heart artist, too, so let’s hope that doesn’t turn the family upside down again!

Reactions?!

[Image via ABC/YouTube & Billy Ray Cyrus/Tish Cyrus/Instagram]