More Human Remains Discovered In Lake Mead As Water Levels Drop To Historic Lows

Mother nature continues to expose humanity’s wicked side.

As you may know, the body of a homicide victim killed decades ago was found last week in a corroded barrel in Lake Mead. The ghastly discovery was made due to receding water levels of the nation’s largest man-made reservoir.

Now, less than a week later, another unsettling discovery was made in the area. According to US National Park Service rangers, human skeletal remains were found about 2 p.m. on Saturday at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Park rangers set up a perimeter and recovered the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner collected the remains and is working to identify the person and determine a cause of death. The park service said in a news release:

“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.”

On Monday, officials said they have found no evidence to suggest foul play.

The grim discovery was made by two sisters, Lindsey and Lynette Melvin, who were paddle-boarding on the lake because the water was too shallow to go snorkeling. The sisters told Las Vegas station KTNV that they found the remains when they stopped to look around a sand bar they said used to be underwater before an ongoing drought dropped the water to historically low levels.

Initially, the pair thought it was the remains of a bighorn sheep, but they eventually realized the remains included human jawbone with teeth still attached. At that point, they reported the remains to National Park Service rangers.

Lynette told press:

“We just really hope that the family of that person finally gets answers and hope their soul is laid to rest peacefully.”

This comes a week after the decayed body of a homicide victim was found stuffed in a steel barrel near the reservoir’s Hemenway Fishing Pier. Lt. Ray Spencer of Las Vegas Metro Police Homicide unit told KLAS:

“The victim’s clothes and shoes were sold at Kmart in the mid-to-late 1970s. We believe this is a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound.”

Lt. Spencer went on to say that the barrel is believed to have originally been about 100 feet underwater and “several hundred” yards from shore, adding:

“The water level has dropped so much over the last 30 to 40 years that, where the person was located, if a person were to drop the barrel in the water and it sinks, you are never going to find it unless the water level drops.”

We shudder to think what other discoveries will be made as people continue to explore the near-empty reservoir.

