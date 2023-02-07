Big Sis North West Helps Siblings Make A Milkshake In CUTEST TikTok You'll See Today -- WATCH!!

This is so wholesome!!

North West isn’t the only Kardashian kiddo trying her hand at TikTok! Kim Kardashian’s oldest just took to the platform with a new video helping her siblings Psalm and Chicago make a milkshake, and it is sure to put a smile on your face!

In the three-minute video uploaded to the mother-daughter duo’s account on Monday, the three siblings stand in the kitchen while compiling all the ingredients needed for a perfect treat. 3-year-old Psalm was particularly excited about helping prepare the drinks — and even showed off how strong he is a few times by doing the “hulk smash.” 5-year-old Chicago was a bit more reserved — but cracked a massive smile when the whipped cream can appeared. She had North squirt a big dollop in her mouth. Aw!

The only one of Kim and Kanye West‘s kids not involved in the task was their 7-year-old son, Saint. Ch-ch-check out the cute sibling moment (below)!

Hah! Did you see the way the little ones said goodbye? They’re getting ready for their future as influencers. LOLz!

We love getting a peek into the normal lives of the Kardashians, and it’s adorable to watch the 9-year-old offer a helping hand to her little siblings! Looks like a lot of fun! Let us know what you think about their milkshake-making skills (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & KimAndNorth/TikTok]