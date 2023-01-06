Feud Over?! Kim Kardashian & North West Dance To Taylor Swift Track In New TikTok Video!

Cause baby, now we got (no more) bad blood?!

Kim Kardashian took to the TikTok account she jointly shares with her 9-year-old daughter North West on Thursday and posted two very interesting videos. One of them is a direct reference to North’s father — the man from whom Kim’s divorce was recently made official — rapper Kanye West. But the other is the one that is REALLY getting a lot of attention! Because it’s all about Taylor Swift!!

On Thursday afternoon, the @kimandnorth account published several dance vids from the 42-year-old reality TV star and her firstborn daughter. In the most-watched, the Selfish author and her quickly-growing little girl did a choreographed dance and sing-along to Taylor’s hit Shake It Off.

As you can see (below), the pair had a great time singing along to the song and showing off their moves for the camera:

Damn!!

It’s a sweet mother/daughter moment… but the real story here is the song choice!

Of course, Taylor and Kim have long had an ongoing, very public feud. It was first sparked by Kanye, actually, way back in 2009 when he stormed the stage while Taylor was being honored with the Video of the Year award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Then in 2016 Ye dropped the song Famous. In it, he rapped this now-infamous lyric:

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Kim entered the fray after Taylor got (rightfully) upset over the verse. The Teardrops On My Guitar singer was mad at how it characterized her, but Ye claimed Taylor had actually given her blessing for the lyric in a phone call. When Swift pushed back against that, Kim called her a “snake” and offered skepticism about Taylor supposedly not realizing what Kanye was going to do.

Taylor opened up to her fans about the “very isolating experience” she endured as part of a “mass public shaming” from “millions of people” that soon followed. Then, the s**t really hit the fan when audio from a phone call between Taylor and Ye was leaked seemingly proving she was lying. But then it turned out that tape was edited by Kim, so… Yeah, there’s a LOT of history here!!!

But maybe that’s all over now?? After all, it’s pretty bold for the SKIMS mogul to dance to a Taylor song — even if North requested they perform to the track. Then again, in December of 2021, Kim did comment positively about Swift’s music. Speaking on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, Kim said:

“I really like a lot of her songs. They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

Now this TikTok proves it, we guess! Truly separating the art from the artist, maybe?

Speaking of TikTok, Kim and North doubled down on their video content on Thursday. In another clip, North dressed up as her 45-year-old father while rocking out to a lip-synced, sped-up version of his 2013 hit Bound 2. She even had the goatee!!

Ch-ch-check out that cute clip with momma in the background in her wraparound shades (below):

Love it!

We just wonder if Ye is going to love his daughter spending so much time on TikTok… ya know?! Just saying!!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!

