Royal Rape Scandal! Norway's Princess Mette-Marit's Son Under Arrest!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A royal family member has been arrested for sex crimes! No, not Prince Andrew… This scandal is from just a bit east, over in Scandinavia.

Marius Borg Høiby (above, right) is the 27-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway (above, left). As the child from a previous relationship, before her current marriage to Crown Prince Haakon (above, center), he has no royal title but is still part of the royal family. And he’s really dragging their name through the mud.

Back in August he was arrested on assault charges after allegedly attacking a woman “psychologically and physically.” She reportedly was hurt so bad she had to go to the hospital. Now he’s been busted again — this time on rape charges.

Marius was arrested on Monday on suspicion of violating a criminal code “which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act,” the Oslo Police District announced in a press release on Tuesday. Ugh. We wonder if this new charge is for the same incident, only they realized it’s worse than just assault? Per the release:

“What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act.”

Horrific. Like a little Prince Joffrey from Game of Thrones, only all too real. Ugh.

This is actually the Norwegian royal’s third arrest in four months. In September he was busted for violating a restraining order. The release explained that charge, too:

“The charge relates to another violation of a restraining order against the same victim. In addition, a report has been filed for violation of a restraining order and driving without a valid driver’s license.”

Marius is currently still being held in custody in Greenland. We wonder if he’ll get some kind of slap on the wrist due to his family… or if they’ll let him face justice for real. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

