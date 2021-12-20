Exes Moving On! Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Flaunt New Dates One Month After Sudden Split!

Happy cuffing season!

It’s been just one month since Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi split after a year of dating and it looks like they’ve both had no problem moving on! Both newly single celebs were spotted on dates over the weekend with some very inneresting dates!

For starters, the Euphoria lead was spotted with the ever-controversial Olivia Jade on Saturday. The new duo was photographed together after enjoying a coffee date alongside a few friends in Silver Lake. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the pair kept it casual in sweats and enjoyed a stroll with the actor’s dog after having breakfast! Looking for a bit more privacy, The Kissing Booth star then drove off with Olivia and another person in his Range Rover. While nothing particularly romantic was captured on camera, Jacob and Olivia certainly seemed to be enjoying each other’s company! You can check out the photos HERE!

Related: Tom Holland & Zendaya Were Asked Not To Date By Spider-Man Producer!

The very next day, Kaia decided to flaunt her potential new romance with Austin Butler. The model was spotted alongside the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star while leaving a yoga class in El Lay. Gerber looked chic in black pants, a navy jacket, and Uggs. Austin sported a t-shirt and sweatpants, as well as a bandana face covering. According to the outlet, they took a quick stroll down the sidewalk until they made it to the 20-year-old’s car, at which point The Carrie Diaries alum hopped in the driver’s seat. Ch-ch-check out the sparks flying HERE!

As Perezcious readers know, Austin’s last long-term relationship ended in 2019 when he and Vanessa Hudgens called things off. The pair had been together since 2011 but parted ways near the High School Musical alum’s December birthday. It’s unclear why things didn’t work out in the end, though the actress did express a year before their split that she wasn’t ready to settle down and start a family yet. Butler briefly linked up with model Lily-Rose Depp, though it didn’t last long. Maybe Gerber’s who he’s been looking for all along??

Related: Olivia Jade Has THOUGHTS About Cancel Culture: ‘Am I Gonna Get Canceled Again?’

Similarly, Olivia’s had a rough time finding love ever since she became one of the most prominent faces in the college admission scandal, in which her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 to get Olivia and her sister Bella into University of Southern California. Earlier this year, she sparked romance speculation with her Dancing With The Stars dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy, but she flat-out denied the “complete rumor.”

It’s hard to tell if either of these love buds will continue to blossom, but at least nobody will be lonely for the holidays! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Surprised Kaia and Jacob are moving on so quickly? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]