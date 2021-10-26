Olivia Jade Has THOUGHTS About Cancel Culture: 'Am I Gonna Get Canceled Again?'

Olivia Jade is still trying to make the influencer thing happen.

This time, the 22-year-old daughter and fraud beneficiary reared by infamous college admissions scandal participants Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli is back in the public eye with a brand new podcast. And the show, called Conversations with Olivia Jade and produced by iHeart Radio, seems like it’s really working overtime to continue to rehab the wannabe-influencer’s image even beyond whatever Dancing with the Stars can do for her.

In the first episode, which was released on Monday, Aunt Becky’s youngest addressed an eye-roll-worthy topic that she’s touched on before: cancel culture. Yes, really.

Sigh…

This time around, while speaking with the show’s first guest, Dr. Hillary Goldsher, about “the past, letting go, and moving forward,” Olivia opened up about public shame. Claiming that she gets “so nervous” to speak publicly because of “cancel culture,” the former University of Southern California student (LOLz) explained:

“I’m so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma. Like, ‘oh gosh, if I say this or if it comes off kind of the wrong way, am I gonna get canceled again?’ It really does leave such an impression in one’s mind.”

Because of “the trauma”??

Does she mean the trauma of having her super-rich parents fraudulently get her accepted into one of the best universities in the country?! Girl, come on! Your fam did the crime, your parents publicly copped to it, and you have to deal with the consequences! But she wasn’t done there!

Throwing a full-on pity party for herself, Isabella Rose Giannulli‘s younger sister added:

“I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don’t want to say the wrong thing, and I want to make it clear to people listening that, like, I’m not trying to victimize myself. I understand how different of a person I’ve become because of it — and not entirely in a good way sometimes… I’m so scared of looking up my name and something bad is happening, and I’m the face of it. And it’s going to be this big thing that blows up in my face again.”

Uh-huh…

Mystified by the negative reaction to her post-college admissions scandal attempts at a cushy influencer career, the beauty maven reflected further on public backlash, too, saying:

“You kind of start to believe what people are telling you. Like, you don’t deserve a second chance and there is no room for growth. You feel like, not to sound super dark, but how do you bounce back then? Because I want to be alive. I still want to grow up.”

We genuinely hope she’s not alluding to suicide, but if she is, hopefully she’s prioritizing her mental health…

BTW, here’s a clip from Olivia Jade’s podcasting debut, if you’re interested:

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

Is OJ the most oblivious person ever when it comes to “cancel culture”?! Or are you impressed with her comments here??

Let us know what you think about Olivia Jade’s fixation on not being a victim and the future of her influencer career, all down in the comments (below)…

