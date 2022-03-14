Our Triumphant And Disastrous Return To Chuck E. Cheese! | Perez Hilton And Family

The world has changed so much since the last time we were at Chuck E. Cheese! It wasn’t easy getting there, but we’re so glad we went! Even though it was quite draining on dad and we had a major meltdown upon leaving! The kids had a great time! That’s what matters most! Watch!

