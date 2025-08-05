Got A Tip?

Pamela Anderson Shares Adorable Message About 'Love' Amid Liam Neeson Romance!

Pamela Anderson Shares Adorable Message About ‘Love’ Amid Liam Neeson Romance!

Pamela Anderson is in her lovergirl era!

It’s undeniable that the Baywatch alum has had a certain radiant glow ever since striking up a romance with Liam Neeson. Hell, he has too! The pair look absolutely smitten with each other, and it’s SO cute to witness. We have The Naked Gun to thank for bringing them together! And clearly Pammy agrees!

On Monday, the 58-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a candid photo of herself gazing at a body of water. You know, one of those pics that say, “I’m doing a lot of reflecting.” And that she is! The Barb Wire star added a caption in tiny cursive font celebrating all the “love” she’s receiving amid her romance with Liam. She wrote:

“What a beautiful week it’s been… there’s so much love in the air…”

Awww! That’s SO sweet! We can definitely feel it — from all her and the Taken stars adorable joint interviews, to all the friends and family members sharing their support for the stars’ love.

Related: Jack Osbourne’s Wife Pays Tribute To ‘Coolest Father-In-Law’ Ozzy

In her message, Pamela went on to thank fans for enjoying The Naked Gun:

“Seeing you all at the premieres, in theaters, and at the play in Williamstown has truly filled my heart… Thank you for all your love, laughter, and for showing up. It means the world to me…”

See (below):

Pamela Anderson says 'love is in the air' amid Liam Neeson romance
(c) Pamela Anderson/Instagram

What a happy time of life for Pammy and Liam! We love to see it!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Bravo/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 05, 2025

