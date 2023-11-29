Paris Hilton SHOCKED Entire Family With BOTH Babies! See Emotional Moment Kathy Hilton Met Phoenix!

Paris Hilton’s family not only passed the turkey around on Thanksgiving, but also a surprise newborn baby!

In case you missed it, the 42-year-old heiress announced last week that she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their second child, a daughter named London. The baby news came as a shock to everyone — including her family members! During Live with Kelly and Mark, Paris shared that the couple kept their baby girl a secret and “surprised” their loved ones with her on Thanksgiving Day. OMG! She recalled:

“I surprised the whole family with London. It was before the turkey. This was, like, around 5 o’clock at night, and Carter got everyone in the living room. He’s like, ‘Oh, I have a surprise.’ Everyone thought a magician was coming. Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone’s all excited.”

But it wasn’t a rabbit the couple pulled out of a hat! Instead, she walked into the room holding her newborn daughter London — completely stunning everyone in the room! The reality star said:

“Then, I walked in just holding like a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!’ They couldn’t believe it. It was the best Thanksgiving I’ve ever had in my life. I’m in heaven. I just feel like my life is so complete. I just feel so at peace and excited and so grateful for everything in my life. My husband, my two little babies.”

This was certainly more exciting than some card tricks! LOLz! But her family should be used to the surprise baby news from Paris by now! This isn’t the first time she pulled the trick! When she and Carter welcomed their 10-month-old son Phoenix via surrogate, they kept the little one a secret from her loved ones — even her own momma Kathy Hilton.

In the upcoming season of Paris in Love, fans get to witness the moment Paris revealed the arrival of her baby boy to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. During a preview for the show, The Simple Life star says while a visibly emotional and shocked Kathy holds her grandson for the first time:

“I just feel like my whole life has been so public, and I just didn’t wanna have the media and people talking about my son before he was born. I’m sorry I didn’t tell you before, but this is my baby. He’s such a good baby. He doesn’t cry.”

Kathy then gushes over her “gorgeous” grandchild, adding:

“I cannot believe it. Paris, this is the most special, most exciting thing in life. Your whole life’s gonna change.”

What a sweet moment! Watch the teaser (below):

Aww!!!

As for how Phoenix is adjusting to becoming a big brother? Paris shared on Live with Kelly and Mark that he has been so “sweet” with London, saying:

“I’m hoping they’re just one grade apart. I want the big brother to be watching after the little sister at school. That was the plan. … I can tell he knows [about London.] He is so gentle and sweet with her. It’s so cute. I’ll be like, ‘This is your little sister, London.’ And he’ll just gently put his hand out, and go like this, and rub her face.”

That is too cute! Watch her interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Peacock/LiveKellyandMark/YouTube, Paris Hilton/Instagram]