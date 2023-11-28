Kathy Hilton Says Sis Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Are DUNZO!

Kathy Hilton is giving her two cents on Kyle Richards’ relationship.

As Perezcious readers know, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been going through quite the rough patch with her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky for the better part of this year. From their public split (not quite divorce, though), to rumored extramarital entanglements — possibly on BOTH ends — it’s been quite a ride. And now her big sis is revealing her take on all of it.

During an appearance with daughter Paris Hilton on Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the 64-year-old responded to a question regarding what the whole situation has been like for her “as a sister.” She said:

“When I first saw it, it just broke my heart.”

She continued:

“Kyle, believe it or not, she’s the youngest, but she’s the strongest, she’s bossiest … so she’s very strong, she’s resilient, I just love my nieces. I just want her to be happy.”

Kyle and Mauricio, of course, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, in addition to the 35-year-old daughter Farrah Kyle shares with ex Guraish Aldjufrie.

And when asked if she believes they’ll end up staying together, especially given they spent Thanksgiving together, Kathy didn’t seem optimistic. She said:

“Honestly, you’re asking me? There’s no way Kyle would have gone this far unless she really thought about it.”

Inneresting…

We don’t know exactly how Kyle will take this given their ongoing feud — and especially since Mauricio is so over all the “speculation and BS.” According to him, they’re giving each other “time to allow things to happen.” Does big sis know best??

On a lighter note, Paris supportively added that her auntie is “looking hotter than ever.” She always knows how to lighten the mood! Watch the full clip (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

