Surprise! Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby #2 -- A Daughter! With THE Cutest Name!

OMG, Paris Hilton has a daughter!

The actress-DJ-heiress announced the surprise news late Thursday night that she and Carter Reum have welcomed their second child together, a little sister for baby Phoenix!

In an Instagram post, Paris announced the news with a photo of her baby girl’s clothes, embroidered with her name. And that name?

London!!!

So cute, right??? She captioned the pink onesie pic:

“Thankful for my baby girl”

She confirmed the news again in a TikTok of her family Thanksgiving celebration, in which she and Carter put their little man on the table, declaring him as “a big brother”! Awww!

This name has apparently been a decade in the making! Back in March, Paris was explaining how newborn Phoenix’s name came to be on her podcast, explaining:

“It was hard to pick [ Phoenix ] because a lot of the cities that I like just wouldn’t sound good as a name… I’m really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day — named London. It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London… I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Little did we know, that was ALREADY IN THE WORKS at the time!

